The City of Boston announced Friday that East Boston and Charlestown will be the sites of the first two projects to result from the Climate Ready Boston initiative.

Austin Blackmon, the city's environment chief, said the city install a 7-foot temporary floodwall at the East Boston Greenway in advance of severe storms.

"First and foremost this is an extremely vulnerable area," Blackmon said. "This is an area that could be impacted by a severe storm right now."

In Charlestown, a 900-foot section of Main Street will be elevated by about two feet. The construction will block the main flood pathway through the neighborhood, though that work is not scheduled to begin for another four years.