Patriots Beat Chargers, But Still Face Injuries04:37Download

October 30, 2017
The New England Patriots have reached the halfway mark in the regular season and have nabbed their sixth victory, beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough Sunday, 21-13.

They've got a week off, but some key players are struggling with injuries.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition to discuss the game and what's still to come for the Patriots.

This segment aired on October 30, 2017.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

