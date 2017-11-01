WBUR News
Quincy Mayor Announces Lawsuit Against Pharmaceutical Companies For Role In Opioid Abuse03:57Play
Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch announced Wednesday the city will sue pharmaceutical companies for what it claims is their role in "creating and exacerbating" the opioid abuse crisis.
Quincy will be the first major city in the state to pursue such a lawsuit.
Koch joined Morning Edition to discuss the lawsuit.
This segment aired on November 1, 2017.
