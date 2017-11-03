WBUR News
How The Republicans' Tax Overhaul Could Affect Massachusetts04:54Play
House Republicans released a draft of their tax bill on Thursday, which Speaker Paul Ryan said was put together with the middle class in mind.
James Angelini, a professor of accounting at Suffolk University, joined Morning Edition to discuss how the proposed changes in the tax bill could affect Massachusetts.
This segment airs on November 3, 2017.
