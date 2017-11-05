WBUR News
Congressman Richard Neal On The GOP Tax Plan04:55Play
The House Republican plan to overhaul the tax code will be the focus of intense debate over the next few weeks.
President Trump wants Congress to pass a measure he can sign by the end of the year, and it would be the first major change to the tax code in 30 years.
Congressman Richard Neal (D-Springfield), the ranking member of the tax writing House Ways and Means Committee, joined Weekend Edition to discuss the new plan.
This segment aired on November 5, 2017.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
