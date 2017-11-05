Support the news

Congressman Richard Neal On The GOP Tax Plan04:55Download

Play
November 05, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., asks a question during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., asks a question during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The House Republican plan to overhaul the tax code will be the focus of intense debate over the next few weeks.

President Trump wants Congress to pass a measure he can sign by the end of the year, and it would be the first major change to the tax code in 30 years.

Congressman Richard Neal (D-Springfield), the ranking member of the tax writing House Ways and Means Committee, joined Weekend Edition to discuss the new plan.

This segment aired on November 5, 2017.

Related:

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news