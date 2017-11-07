Support the news

November 07, 2017
The Massachusetts State House. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

It's appearing increasingly likely there could be some major changes in the Massachusetts criminal justice system sometime next year.

After the state Senate's approval of sweeping criminal justice reform, the Massachusetts House is taking up the issue next week.

As expected, the House version is more conservative than the plan approved by the Senate — but it's not as conservative as many observers had expected. WBUR's Steve Brown offers up details on the bill for Morning Edition.

 

This segment aired on November 7, 2017.

