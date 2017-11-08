WBUR News
Support the news
Yvonne Spicer Becomes First Mayor Of Framingham
Voters in Framingham elected Yvonne Spicer Tuesday night as their first ever-mayor. A municipal election in April switched Framingham's form of government from town to city.
Spicer, a vice president at the Museum of Science, defeated former state Rep. John Stefanini.
She joined Morning Edition to talk about her victory.
This segment aired on November 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news