Support the news

Yvonne Spicer Becomes First Mayor Of Framingham

November 08, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Voters in Framingham elected Yvonne Spicer Tuesday night as their first ever-mayor. A municipal election in April switched Framingham's form of government from town to city.

Spicer, a vice president at the Museum of Science, defeated former state Rep. John Stefanini.

She joined Morning Edition to talk about her victory.

This segment aired on November 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news