Gov. Baker Seeks More Information About Trooper's Revised Report04:43Play
Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration is looking for more information about what led an order for a state trooper to revise the report he filed about a woman arrested for operating under the influence last month. The woman is the daughter of a Worcester District Court judge, who in a court statement denies reaching out to anyone in the court system or state police on his daughter's behalf.
Steve Brown joined Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on November 9, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
