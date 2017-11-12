Pete Souza, the former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Barack Obama, is out with a new book of photos called "Obama: An Intimate Portrait."

Souza — a South Dartmouth native and Boston University graduate — joined Sharon Brody on WBUR's Weekend Edition to talk about the book and his career.

Obama with Ella Rhodes, daughter of White House staffer Ben Rhodes, in her elephant costume for Halloween on Oct. 30, 2015. (Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company/Pete Souza)