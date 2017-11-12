WBUR News
Pete Souza, the former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Barack Obama, is out with a new book of photos called "Obama: An Intimate Portrait."
Souza — a South Dartmouth native and Boston University graduate — joined Sharon Brody on WBUR's Weekend Edition to talk about the book and his career.
This segment aired on November 12, 2017.
Sharon Brody
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
