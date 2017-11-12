Support the news

November 12, 2017
Barack Obama reads at the Resolute Desk on Oct. 14, 2016. (Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company/Pete Souza)

Pete Souza, the former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Barack Obama, is out with a new book of photos called "Obama: An Intimate Portrait."

Souza — a South Dartmouth native and Boston University graduate — joined Sharon Brody on WBUR's Weekend Edition to talk about the book and his career.

Obama with Ella Rhodes, daughter of White House staffer Ben Rhodes, in her elephant costume for Halloween on Oct. 30, 2015. (Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company/Pete Souza)
Obama reacts from the bench during his daughter Sasha's basketball game on Feb. 5, 2011. The two coaches for her team couldn't make the game, so Obama and Reggie Love filled in. (Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company/Pete Souza)

This segment aired on November 12, 2017.

