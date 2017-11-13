Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman of Needham is talking publicly for the first time about being sexually abused.

On 60 Minutes Sunday night, the gold medalist said she was abused by Larry Nassar, the longtime national team doctor. She's also written about it in her upcoming book, "Fierce."

Nassar first treated Raisman 8 years ago when she was 15. He is in jail awaiting sentencing for possession of child pornography. He also faces charges related to the sexual abuse alleged by gymnasts he treated.

WBUR’s Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to talk about it.