Support the news

'I Am A Victim Of Sexual Abuse': Aly Raisman Speaks Out Against Gymnastics Coach04:06Download

Play
November 13, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
United States' Aly Raisman performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's team final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
United States' Aly Raisman performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's team final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman of Needham is talking publicly for the first time about being sexually abused.

On 60 Minutes Sunday night, the gold medalist said she was abused by Larry Nassar, the longtime national team doctor. She's also written about it in her upcoming book, "Fierce."

Nassar first treated Raisman 8 years ago when she was 15. He is in jail awaiting sentencing for possession of child pornography. He also faces charges related to the sexual abuse alleged by gymnasts he treated.

WBUR’s Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to talk about it.

This segment aired on November 13, 2017.

Related:

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news