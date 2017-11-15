A WBUR poll out Wednesday finds three potential state ballot questions — on instituting a so-called "millionaires' tax," a reduced state sales tax, and paid family leave — have strong support from Massachusetts voters.

Of the three, only the millionaires' tax has already secured a spot on the 2018 ballot. The measure would amend the state Constitution to place an additional 4 percent tax on annual taxable income more than $1 million.

The other potential measures asked about included reducing the Mass. state sales tax from 6.25 to 5 percent and requiring one tax-free weekend each summer, and allowing workers in Massachusetts to take paid leave for a new child, a family illness or if a family member enters active military service.

Steve Koczela, president of MassINC Polling Group, and

Lauren Dezenski, reporter for Politico Massachusetts, joined All Things Considered to discuss the results.