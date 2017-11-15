WBUR News
A WBUR poll out Wednesday finds three potential state ballot questions — on instituting a so-called "millionaires' tax," a reduced state sales tax, and paid family leave — have strong support from Massachusetts voters.
Of the three, only the millionaires' tax has already secured a spot on the 2018 ballot. The measure would amend the state Constitution to place an additional 4 percent tax on annual taxable income more than $1 million.
The other potential measures asked about included reducing the Mass. state sales tax from 6.25 to 5 percent and requiring one tax-free weekend each summer, and allowing workers in Massachusetts to take paid leave for a new child, a family illness or if a family member enters active military service.
Steve Koczela, president of MassINC Polling Group, and
Lauren Dezenski, reporter for Politico Massachusetts, joined All Things Considered to discuss the results.
This segment aired on November 15, 2017.
