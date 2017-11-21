WBUR News
Congressman Michael Capuano On End To Haitians' TPS03:26Play
The Trump administration will put an end to a program that allows thousands of Haitians to live in the U.S., which includes about 5,000 living in Massachusetts. Haitians with temporary protected status will have to leave the US in 18 months.
Rep. Michael Capuano joined Morning Edition to discuss the move.
This segment aired on November 21, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
