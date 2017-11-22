A Labor Of Love: Making 2,500 Thanksgiving Meals At The Pine Street Inn

A lot of thought goes into preparing a Thanksgiving meal for your closet family and friends. It's another level entirely when you're preparing Thanksgiving for 2,500 people.

Frank Van Overbeeke, the executive chef at the Pine Street Inn, Boston's largest homeless shelter, is in the middle of that effort.

He joined Morning Edition to discuss what goes into making so many meals. Check out the pictures below from his preparations Tuesday.

Volunteers dice vegetables and slice turkey breast to help prepare Thanksgiving meals for about 2,500 at the Pine Street Inn kitchen. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

A volunteer slides a pan of sliced turkey breast onto a rack. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Eberidy Velazquez divides the white and dark turkey meat into pans 8 pounds each before being wrapped and refrigerated for Thanksgiving Day. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Pine Street Inn catering cook Joe LeBlanc stirs up a large batch of stuffing. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Ivanka Pipkins fills a pan with dried rice. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Pine Street Inn executive chef Frank Van Overbeeke reviews the meal plan for Thanksgiving. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Brian Sink portions out vegetarian meals consisting of pierogies, mixed vegetables and peas. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)