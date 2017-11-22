Support the news

A Labor Of Love: Making 2,500 Thanksgiving Meals At The Pine Street Inn

November 22, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Eberidy Velazquez places a wrapped pan of turkey meat ready to be stored for Thanksgiving Day. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Eberidy Velazquez places a wrapped pan of turkey meat ready to be stored for Thanksgiving Day. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

A lot of thought goes into preparing a Thanksgiving meal for your closet family and friends. It's another level entirely when you're preparing Thanksgiving for 2,500 people.

Frank Van Overbeeke, the executive chef at the Pine Street Inn, Boston's largest homeless shelter, is in the middle of that effort.

He joined Morning Edition to discuss what goes into making so many meals. Check out the pictures below from his preparations Tuesday.

Volunteers dice vegetables and slice turkey breast to help prepare Thanksgiving meals for about 2,500 at the Pine Street Inn kitchen. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Volunteers dice vegetables and slice turkey breast to help prepare Thanksgiving meals for about 2,500 at the Pine Street Inn kitchen. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
A volunteer slides a pan of sliced turkey breast onto a rack. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
A volunteer slides a pan of sliced turkey breast onto a rack. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Eberidy Velazquez divides the white and dark turkey meat into pans 8 pounds each before being wrapped and refrigerated for Thanksgiving Day. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Eberidy Velazquez divides the white and dark turkey meat into pans 8 pounds each before being wrapped and refrigerated for Thanksgiving Day. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Pine Street Inn catering cook Joe LeBlanc stirs up a large batch of stuffing. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Pine Street Inn catering cook Joe LeBlanc stirs up a large batch of stuffing. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Ivanka Pipkins fills a pan with dried rice. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Ivanka Pipkins fills a pan with dried rice. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Pine Street Inn executive chef Frank Van Overbeeke reviews the meal plan for Thanksgiving. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Pine Street Inn executive chef Frank Van Overbeeke reviews the meal plan for Thanksgiving. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Brian Sink portions out vegetarian meals consisting of pierogies, mixed vegetables and peas. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Brian Sink portions out vegetarian meals consisting of pierogies, mixed vegetables and peas. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Ikegut Ginarta and India Smith separate turkey meat from the bones. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Ikegut Ginarta and India Smith separate turkey meat from the bones. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

This segment aired on November 22, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news