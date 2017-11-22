WBUR News
Support the news
A Labor Of Love: Making 2,500 Thanksgiving Meals At The Pine Street Inn
A lot of thought goes into preparing a Thanksgiving meal for your closet family and friends. It's another level entirely when you're preparing Thanksgiving for 2,500 people.
Frank Van Overbeeke, the executive chef at the Pine Street Inn, Boston's largest homeless shelter, is in the middle of that effort.
He joined Morning Edition to discuss what goes into making so many meals. Check out the pictures below from his preparations Tuesday.
This segment aired on November 22, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Share
Support the news