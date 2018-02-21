Bostonians soaked up the unusually warm February weather Wednesday. Boston broke a record for this date when the temperature reached 74 degrees Wednesday morning. It was the second-straight day of record-breaking heat in the city.

But, the Frog Pond on Boston Common was still open for ice-skating. WBUR intern Miranda Suarez went to the Common to see how people were faring on the watery ice, and how they felt about the rare warmth. She reports for WBUR's All Things Considered.