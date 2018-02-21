WBUR News
Support the news
New Study Shows At-Risk Youth Just As Likely To Have Access To Guns As Well-Adjusted Peers03:55Play
As the latest debate over guns continues following the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a study is being released Wednesday that says troubled children with at-risk behavior are as likely to have access to firearms in their homes as more well-adjusted youth.
The study was co-authored by Dr. Matthew Miller, professor of health sciences and epidemiology at Northeastern University. He joined Morning Edition to talk about the study's findings.
This segment aired on February 21, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news