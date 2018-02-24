A federal class action lawsuit has been filed against the state of Massachusetts over the drug lab scandal involving former state chemist Annie Dookhan, who admitted to falsifying the tests on drug evidence used in tens of thousands of criminal cases.

Although the state dropped more than 21,000 drug cases because of Dookhan's misconduct, the suit claims some of those convicted based on the false evidence are now entitled to compensation for probationary fees and other costs. The plaintiffs' lawyers say that compensation could add up to millions of dollars.

WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody spoke to Luke Ryan, one of the plaintiffs' lawyers, about the lawsuit.