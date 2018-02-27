Support the news

Cannabis Control Commission Delays Regulating Delivery, Social Marijuana Use03:32
February 27, 2018
It may be a while before the smoking lamp is lit at cannabis cafes and other social marijuana consumption sites in Massachusetts.

The state's Cannabis Control Commission is holding off for at least a year to enact regulations of on premises businesses, as well as home delivery.

But in exchange for the delay, so-called equity businesses, from communities that have been targeted in the past by the war on drugs, will have a leg up on obtaining those licenses when and if they become available.

WBUR's Steve Brown reported for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on February 27, 2018.

