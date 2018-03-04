WBUR News
Governor Baker will get a first-hand look Sunday at the damage from Friday's noreaster and he will meet with local officials and first responders.
His first stop Sunday is in Gloucester.
Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith has been coordinating the city's emergency management plan, and he joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss what Gov. Baker will see on his tour.
This segment aired on March 4, 2018.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
