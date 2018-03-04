Support the news

Gloucester Fire Chief On Damage From Nor'easter04:32
March 04, 2018
Governor Baker will get a first-hand look Sunday at the damage from Friday's noreaster and he will meet with local officials and first responders.

His first stop Sunday is in Gloucester.

Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith has been coordinating the city's emergency management plan, and he joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss what Gov. Baker will see on his tour.

This segment aired on March 4, 2018.

