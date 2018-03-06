WBUR News
Many Boston University alums go on to great achievements — and some go underground, as spies.
Some of those espionage stories have come to light, thanks to international relations professor John Woodward. He just published an article called "A Spy's Guide To Boston University" (PDF), where he explores the many links between the university and the intelligence community.
Woodward joined Morning Edition to talk about his article.
This segment aired on March 6, 2018.
