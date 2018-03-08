Support the news

Winchester Library Struggles To Move On After Attack06:23
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 08, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Ann Wirtanen, Director of Winchester Public Library, holds the letters that have come from community members and libraries across the country. (Yasmin Amer/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Ann Wirtanen, Director of Winchester Public Library, holds the letters that have come from community members and libraries across the country. (Yasmin Amer/WBUR)

In the wake of mass shootings and other violent incidents, several local communities have had to grapple with some tough questions. How do we move on? How do we feel safe again?

One of those communities is Winchester, where authorities say a 23-year-old man fatally stabbed 22-year-old Deane Stryker a little more than a week ago, at the town's library.

The library's director, Ann Wirtanen, talked to Morning Edition about how she and her staff are trying to cope.

This segment aired on March 8, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news