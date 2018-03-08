In the wake of mass shootings and other violent incidents, several local communities have had to grapple with some tough questions. How do we move on? How do we feel safe again?

One of those communities is Winchester, where authorities say a 23-year-old man fatally stabbed 22-year-old Deane Stryker a little more than a week ago, at the town's library.

The library's director, Ann Wirtanen, talked to Morning Edition about how she and her staff are trying to cope.