The U.S. Senate this week votes on eliminating some provisions of major banking regulations put in place during the Obama administration.

Republicans intent on undoing many Obama-era policies are finding some support for this effort on the other side of the aisle. Some Democrats, such as Montana Sen. Jon Tester, say they agree the requirements of the Dodd-Frank Act are hurting small banks.

Barney Frank, co-author of the bill and former Massachusetts congressman, joined Morning Edition to talk about it.