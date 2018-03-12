Support the news

Barney Frank On Possible Dodd-Frank Rollback04:55
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 12, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

The U.S. Senate this week votes on eliminating some provisions of major banking regulations put in place during the Obama administration.

Republicans intent on undoing many Obama-era policies are finding some support for this effort on the other side of the aisle. Some Democrats, such as Montana Sen. Jon Tester, say they agree the requirements of the Dodd-Frank Act are hurting small banks.

Barney Frank, co-author of the bill and former Massachusetts congressman, joined Morning Edition to talk about it.

This segment aired on March 12, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news