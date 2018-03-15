WBUR News
Support the news
State Rep. DiZoglio Says She Endured Sexual Harassment As Legislative Aide — And Was Silenced04:11Play
On Beacon Hill, the House of Representatives has adopted new rules dealing with sexual harassment and how employees can safely report it. On Thursday legislators unexpectedly heard an impassioned speech from a state representative who said she was silenced when she reported sexual harassment when she was a legislative aide in 2011.
WBUR's Steve Brown reports for All Things Considered
This segment aired on March 15, 2018.
Related:
Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news