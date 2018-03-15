Support the news

State Rep. DiZoglio Says She Endured Sexual Harassment As Legislative Aide — And Was Silenced04:11
March 15, 2018
On Beacon Hill, the House of Representatives has adopted new rules dealing with sexual harassment and how employees can safely report it. On Thursday legislators unexpectedly heard an impassioned speech from a state representative who said she was silenced when she reported sexual harassment when she was a legislative aide in 2011.

WBUR's Steve Brown reports for All Things Considered

This segment aired on March 15, 2018.

