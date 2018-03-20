Support the news

Judge In Boston Calling Case Won't Rewrite Proposed Instructions To Jury03:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 20, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

A federal court judge said Monday he won't re-issue proposed instructions to a jury that will hear the case of two Boston city officials who are accused of conspiracy and extortion in an effort to strong-arm the music festival Boston Calling into hiring union workers.

 

Prosecutors say the instructions could sink their case.

For more on the decision and on the upcoming trial, WBUR legal analyst and retired federal judge Nancy Gertner joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on March 20, 2018.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news