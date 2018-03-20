WBUR News
Support the news
Judge In Boston Calling Case Won't Rewrite Proposed Instructions To Jury03:39Play
A federal court judge said Monday he won't re-issue proposed instructions to a jury that will hear the case of two Boston city officials who are accused of conspiracy and extortion in an effort to strong-arm the music festival Boston Calling into hiring union workers.
Prosecutors say the instructions could sink their case.
For more on the decision and on the upcoming trial, WBUR legal analyst and retired federal judge Nancy Gertner joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on March 20, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news