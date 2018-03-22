In West Brookfield, Rumors Fill The Void Of Information About Local Family's Murder

The central Massachusetts town of West Brookfield is looking for answers three weeks after the murder of a local family.

Thirty-eight-year-old Sara Bermudez and her three children, 8-year-old Madison, 6-year-old James and 2-year-old Michael, were found dead inside their home. Their deaths were ruled homicides, and little additional information has been released to the public.

And in the absence of updates, many people in town are facing rumors and a fear of the unknown.

'The Unknown Is The Scary Part'

On the West Brookfield website, the community refers to itself as a quintessential New England town, and by many accounts it is. The town common is situated between churches and historical homes. There's a seasonal farmer's market and a summer concert series at the town bandstand.

But for the last few weeks, a number of the town's 3,000 or so residents have been on edge.

Sitting in a booth at Northeast Pizza on Route 9, Denise Smith is waiting for her meal.

"The unknown is the scary part," she said. "You don't hear about these things in West Brookfield, you know, we don't hear about this — never."

From the parking lot you can see the Bermudez family home, with its blue shutters and two-car garage. That's where Sara Bermudez and her three young children had lived for several years, and it's where they would ultimately be found murdered.

A few days after authorities discovered their deaths, the Worcester County district attorney's office asked for the public's help in locating a yellow fuel canister police said appeared to be missing from the home. Since then, there's been no additional information released to the public.