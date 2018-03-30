Support the news

March 30, 2018
The estranged husband of former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg, Bryon Hefner, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for felony charges of sexual assault, criminal lewdness and distributing nude photos without consent.

WBUR's Anthony Brooks reported for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on March 30, 2018.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

