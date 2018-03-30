WBUR News
The estranged husband of former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg, Bryon Hefner, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for felony charges of sexual assault, criminal lewdness and distributing nude photos without consent.
This segment aired on March 30, 2018.
