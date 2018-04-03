Support the news

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Ties To Boston University05:45
April 03, 2018
Fifty years ago tonight in Memphis, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his final speech.

The next day, King was assassinated. On the 50th anniversary of his death, new biographies of King reveal new facets of connections to Boston and to the Kennedy family. WBUR's Fred Thys talks on Morning Edition about the civil rights leader's ties to Boston University.

This segment aired on April 3, 2018.

Fred Thys Twitter Reporter
Fred Thys reports on politics and higher education for WBUR.

