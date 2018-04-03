WBUR News
Martin Luther King Jr.'s Ties To Boston University05:45Play
Fifty years ago tonight in Memphis, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his final speech.
The next day, King was assassinated. On the 50th anniversary of his death, new biographies of King reveal new facets of connections to Boston and to the Kennedy family. WBUR's Fred Thys talks on Morning Edition about the civil rights leader's ties to Boston University.
This segment aired on April 3, 2018.
