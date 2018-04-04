Three years before the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., King addressed a joint session of the Massachusetts Legislature.

There is no known recording of the address, which carried echoes of his "I Have A Dream" speech. But, in 2015, on the 50th anniversary of the speech, members of the black and Latino Legislature Caucus read the speech to the chambers.

On Wednesday, the anniversary of King's assassination, the caucus gathered on State House steps to hear the Reverend Conley Hughes Jr., of Concord Baptist Church in Boston, deliver an opening prayer.

On All Things Considered, here are parts of that prayer, as well as the recreated speech from 2015.