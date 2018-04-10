Support the news

Advocates Weigh Suing Mass. Prisons Over Refusal To Provide Addiction Meds
April 10, 2018
Advocates for those incarcerated in Massachusetts are considering filing suit because state correctional facilities do not provide addiction medications — even to those involuntarily committed to addiction treatment.

The potential litigation would focus on whether the Massachusetts Correction Department is violating the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

But some state lawmakers hope to head that off that litigation with legislation.

WBUR's Deb Becker reports for All Things Considered.

This segment aired on April 10, 2018.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

