WBUR News
Support the news
Advocates Weigh Suing Mass. Prisons Over Refusal To Provide Addiction Meds02:43Play
Advocates for those incarcerated in Massachusetts are considering filing suit because state correctional facilities do not provide addiction medications — even to those involuntarily committed to addiction treatment.
The potential litigation would focus on whether the Massachusetts Correction Department is violating the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
But some state lawmakers hope to head that off that litigation with legislation.
WBUR's Deb Becker reports for All Things Considered.
This segment aired on April 10, 2018.
Related:
- 7 Key Provisions Of The Criminal Justice Bill
- U.S. Attorney Investigating Mass. Prison Officials' Treatment Of Inmates With Addictions
- Rhode Island Study Shows Benefit To Medication-Assisted Addiction Treatment In Jails
- Some Mass. Jails To Offer Inmates Meds, Like Vivitrol And Suboxone, To Treat Opioid Addiction
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Support the news