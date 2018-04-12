Wynn Resorts is reportedly holding talks with MGM about possibly selling its partially-built Everett casino to MGM. The move comes as MGM is already building a casino in Springfield.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the preliminary talks. WBUR has not verified the report.

MGM issued a statement saying it doesn't comment on rumors around transactions, and it is fully committed to its Springfield casino. A company can hold only one casino license under state law.

The news comes as the state gaming commission is reconsidering Wynn's suitability to hold a casino license in Massachusetts due to sexual harassment and assault allegations against the company's former CEO, Steve Wynn. He recently resigned over the scandals.

Professor Richard McGowan, from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, discussed on All Things Considered the prospect of Wynn selling the property to MGM.