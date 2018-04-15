Pretty much everybody knows something about the Minute Men in Massachusetts and the battle fought in Lexington on April 19, 1775 — the skirmish that produced the opening shots of the American Revolution.

And plenty of people also know that, for decades, locals have joined the Lexington Minute Men to reenact the fight against the Redcoats.

But only the true insiders know what it takes to create that reenactment.

The present-day Minute Men spend months planning every detail, and conducting meticulous research into the characters who played a role in the original battle. As Patriots' Day draws closer, they launch a series of rigorous rehearsals.

To capture the flavor of those efforts, WBUR's Weekend Edition ventured behind the scenes with the Minute Men of 2018.

You can listen to our Weekend Edition audio postcard via the play button atop this post. If you're planning on attending the Patriots' Day reenactment, get more details here.

The Minute Men hold monthly meetings in a Lexington church basement to plan their reenactments. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

Many members of the Lexington Minute Men have been with the group for decades. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

All the reenactors research and portray the historical figures who took part in the original Battle of Lexington. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

Outfits are hand-sewn and historically accurate. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

Musket safety is a major focus of the Minute Men's drills. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

The 2018 Lexington Minute Men assemble near the monument commemorating the men who died on the green in 1775. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

The British reenactors arrive on Lexington Green. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

The captain of the Minute Men watches the British as they assemble. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

As the rehearsal audience looks on, a member of the Minute Men declares, "You won't get my gun!" (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

The Minute Men return fire and begin their retreat. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)