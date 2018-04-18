Across the country and New England, people are remembering Barbara Bush, the former first lady who died Tuesday at age 92.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney says he will miss Bush's compassion and the twinkle of her eye. Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey says Bush was devoted to the nation, and "we loved her in return."

Bob Oakes reports for Morning Edition on Bush's legacy in Massachusetts, highlighting the commencement address she gave at Wellesley College in 1990.