Longtime Patriots Broadcaster Gil Santos Dies04:09
April 20, 2018
Former New England Patriot announcer Gil Santos outside the Patriots Hall of Fame prior to an NFL football training camp in Foxborough on Aug. 5, 2015. (Charles Krupa/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Gil Santos, known as the "voice of the Patriots," died Thursday night, at age 80.

He announced for the Patriots for 36 years.

In a statement, Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss.

"Gil was a legendary broadcaster... It was my privilege to honor Gil with his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013," said Kraft. "His legacy and most memorable calls will live there for future generations of Patriots fans to enjoy."

ESPN.com football writer Mike Reiss knew Santos and heard plenty of his calls over the years. He joined Morning Edition to talk about his memories of Santos.

This segment aired on April 20, 2018.

