Support the news

'Resiliency On Full Display' — Bruins Win Spectacular Game 7; Head To Next Round Of Playoffs06:07
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 26, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series on Thursday in Boston. (Elise Amendola/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series on Thursday in Boston. (Elise Amendola/AP)

The Bruins won Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, sending them to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in four years.

WBUR's Shira Springer was at TD Garden, and joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the game's highlights.

This segment aired on April 26, 2018.

Related:

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news