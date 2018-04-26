WBUR News
The Bruins won Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, sending them to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in four years.
WBUR's Shira Springer was at TD Garden, and joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the game's highlights.
This segment aired on April 26, 2018.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
