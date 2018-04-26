Support the news

Setti Warren Is Out, And Though Move Is A 'Surprise,' Analyst Says Money Hurdle 'Does Make Sense'04:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 26, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Former Newton Mayor Setti Warren announced Thursday morning that he is dropping out of the Massachusetts gubernatorial race, mostly due to a lack of money.

Lauren Dezenski, from Politco and the podcast "The Horse Race," joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the Democrat's unexpected move.

This segment aired on April 26, 2018.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news