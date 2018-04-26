WBUR News
Support the news
Setti Warren Is Out, And Though Move Is A 'Surprise,' Analyst Says Money Hurdle 'Does Make Sense'04:39Play
Former Newton Mayor Setti Warren announced Thursday morning that he is dropping out of the Massachusetts gubernatorial race, mostly due to a lack of money.
Lauren Dezenski, from Politco and the podcast "The Horse Race," joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the Democrat's unexpected move.
This segment aired on April 26, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news