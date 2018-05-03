WBUR News
Support the news
How Rosenberg Is Faring In His District After The Senate Ethics Report03:12Play
Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey are calling for the resignation of former Sen. President Stan Rosenberg following a Senate ethics committee report released Wednesday.
To get some perspective on how the report is affecting Rosenberg in his district, Dan Crowley, managing editor of the Daily Hampshire Gazette, joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 3, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news