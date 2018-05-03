WBUR News
The political career of a once powerful figure at the Massachusetts State House comes to a close Friday.
One day after the Senate Ethics Committee that concluded former Senate President Stan Rosenberg should have done more to protect people from his now-estranged husband, Rosenberg is leaving the Senate.
WBUR's Steve Brown reports for All Things Considered.
This segment aired on May 3, 2018.
Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.
