Many Americans may not know the name Richard Goodwin. But he had a tremendous imprint on American politics and society in the 1960s.

Goodwin was most prominently, a key aide and speechwriter for Presidents John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. He died in Concord Sunday at age 86, according to his wife, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

He wrote LBJ's "Great Society" speech, delivered by Johnson in 1964 at the University of Michigan. His speeches aided the fight against poverty and the drive toward civil rights.

Steven Jarding, a lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, discussed his legacy on All Things Considered.