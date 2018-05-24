Here's The Forecast For Memorial Day Weekend

If you're making outdoor plans in Greater Boston for Memorial Day weekend, here's what you should know: Saturday will be hot and humid, with temperatures in the 80s-90s, though cooler on the Cape and the Islands. Sunday will be cloudy with a few showers, and cooler, and Monday will be similar.

And for more detail on the next couple of days:

A frontal system push through the area Wednesday night with a couple of sprinkles and even a thunderstorm around parts of the area.

Today we're on the cooler side of that front and this means temperatures in the 60s at the coast and lower 70s inland. The cool comfortable weather isn't going to last as temperatures tomorrow get well into the 80s and I do expect a few spots to nudge the 90-degree mark. This may be the third time some areas have gotten close to 90 or reached it this year. There won't be much in the way of humidity tomorrow and if you've already put out plants I suggest highly that you water them.

Temperatures Saturday will reach well into the 80s, with some 90 degree readings. (Courtesy NOAA)

The summer warm continues on Saturday with temperatures getting into the 80s to near 90 once again, although it will be cooler on the Cape and the Islands. However, even in those areas temperatures will approach 80 degrees making for a good beach day.

Remember, temperatures in the ocean are only in the 50s to low 60s so if you do decide to go swimming be cautious about the cold water.

Saturday night, a front will usher in cooler air for Sunday and Monday. There is the chance for a couple of showers on either of those days but I don't expect much in the way of precipitation at all. The rain won't amount to very much and while it would be an inconvenience, it shouldn't cancel any outdoor plans.

The biggest change will be between the very warm conditions Saturday and the relatively cool conditions on Sunday and Monday.

Of note: On Memorial Day itself the warm air may come back into the area so the temperature I'm predicting today could end up being a bit higher.

Thursday: Sunshine, a few morning clouds. Highs 70-75. Cooler 60s on the coast, Cape Ann/Cape Cod.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Highs 84-90. Cooler Cape Cod/Cape Ann.

Saturday: Warm and quite humid. Highs in the 80s to near 90. Cooler Cape/Islands.

Sunday: Clouds, cooler, a few showers. Highs 61-69.

Memorial Day: Clouds, a shower possible. Highs 65-70.