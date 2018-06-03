WBUR News
More than six thousand delegates to the Massachusetts Democratic Party Endorsing Convention have spoken: Jay Gonzalez is their endorsed candidate for governor. Bob Massie received enough support to also appear on the primary ballot in September, and something of a surprise in the secretary of state's race.
WBUR's Anthony Brooks and Steve Brown were at the convention, held in Worcester's DCU Center. They joined Weekend Edition Sunday to recap.
This segment aired on June 3, 2018.
