The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School class of 2018 graduates Sunday.

Four seniors were among the 17 people killed in the February 14th mass shooting at the Florida high school. The massacre led to nationwide protests for action against gun violence.

One of the seniors, Leonor Muñoz, has been documenting her life following the attack — and a significant part of her story takes place in Boston. Muñoz's sister Beca is a student at Northeastern University and helped organize the March for Our Lives that led to Boston Common in March. The two sisters both spoke on the Common, addressing the tens of thousands of people who rallied that day.

Leonor Muñoz created an audio diary with WLRN Public Media in Miami to capture life after the school shooting. That diary includes reflections on her experience in Boston.

Click the play button atop this post to hear the Boston portion of Muñoz's diary. You can listen to the entire diary at WLRN's website.