Remembering Bobby Kennedy At Arlington National Cemetery, 50 Years After His Death05:43
June 06, 2018
Robert Kennedy died 50 years ago today in Los Angeles, at age 42, after he was shot the day before.

Later Wednesday morning at Arlington National Cemetery, where Kennedy is buried, family and friends gathered to mark the 50th anniversary of his death. WBUR's Alex Ashlock talked to Morning Edition from Arlington, Virginia.

This segment aired on June 6, 2018.

