Citing His Sentence For A Heroin Dealer, State Lawmakers Seek To Remove Judge

A group of state lawmakers is filing a bill to remove a judge from office. They're claiming that his recent sentencing of a drug dealer was too lenient.

The lawmakers are concerned about Salem Superior Court Judge Timothy Feeley's sentence of two years probation to a man who pleaded guilty to dealing heroin.

State Rep. Jim Lyons, an Andover Republican, is asking the Legislature to vote on removing Feeley from the bench — especially because of the opioid epidemic.

"When we have judge determine that they're going to let a heroin dealer back out on the street to profit from the addiction of others, it is time for us as legislators to step in," Lyons said Wednesday.

Feeley's supporters say the Legislature should not try to remove a judge because of a sentencing disagreement. They say Feeley followed sentencing law and if lawmakers don't like that, they have the power to change it.

