Trial Continues For Ex-Mafia Boss Frank Salemme03:55Play
Jurors are likely to see another slugfest in the federal trial of ex-Mafia boss Frank Salemme on Friday morning.
The government's star witness, Stephen Flemmi, has testified that he saw Salemme involved in the murder of a South Boston nightclub manager in 1993. And the defense is expected to resume its high-energy assault on Flemmi's character and credibility.
WBUR special correspondent David Boeri reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on June 8, 2018.
David Boeri Senior Reporter
Now retired, David Boeri was a senior reporter at WBUR.
