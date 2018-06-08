Jurors are likely to see another slugfest in the federal trial of ex-Mafia boss Frank Salemme on Friday morning.

The government's star witness, Stephen Flemmi, has testified that he saw Salemme involved in the murder of a South Boston nightclub manager in 1993. And the defense is expected to resume its high-energy assault on Flemmi's character and credibility.

WBUR special correspondent David Boeri reports for Morning Edition.