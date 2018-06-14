The head of the Boston Archdiocese is calling on the Trump administration to respect the dignity of people and stop separating children from their families trying to illegally cross U.S. borders.

This comes after the Homeland Security secretary said people crossing the border without authorization should be jailed, even if that means separating families.

In a statement, Cardinal Sean O'Malley said the policy is rooted in "misguided moral logic." And he says he cannot remain silent over an immigration policy that "destroys families, traumatizes parents and terrorizes children."

J. Bryan Hehir, O'Malley's closest adviser on immigration issues, talked to Morning Edition about the cardinal's statement.