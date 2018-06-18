Support the news

Closing Arguments Delivered In Trial Of Ex-Mobster Accused In Murder Of Boston Nightclub Owner04:00
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 18, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Closing arguments were delivered in the murder trial of former New England mob boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme on Monday.

He is charged with ordering the 1993 killing of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro.

This segment aired on June 18, 2018.

Related:

David Boeri Twitter Senior Reporter
Now retired, David Boeri was a senior reporter at WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news