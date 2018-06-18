WBUR News
Closing Arguments Delivered In Trial Of Ex-Mobster Accused In Murder Of Boston Nightclub Owner04:00Play
Closing arguments were delivered in the murder trial of former New England mob boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme on Monday.
He is charged with ordering the 1993 killing of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro.
This segment aired on June 18, 2018.
David Boeri Senior Reporter
Now retired, David Boeri was a senior reporter at WBUR.
