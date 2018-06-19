WBUR News
Ten percent of people in Massachusetts work in the leisure, hospitality and tourism industry. It's the third-largest economic sector in the state.
But according to a new study from the Boston Foundation and UMass's Donahue Institute, it's a sector that is struggling with low pay and extremely high turnover.
The report's lead author Mark Melnik joined Morning Edition to discuss the report.
This segment aired on June 19, 2018.
