Patriots Players Question Candidates For Suffolk County District Attorney At Forum04:40Play
Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, along with his brother Devin and teammate Matthew Slater, moderated a forum Tuesday night featuring candidates running for Suffolk County district attorney.
The forum was the latest in a national series of conversations with DA candidates that's been organized by the Players Coalition, the group founded by NFL players to address social justice issues and racial inequality.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer talked about it on Morning Edition.
This segment aired on June 20, 2018.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
