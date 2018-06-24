Support the news

2018 Boston Marathon Winner Des Linden Runs Again In Boston04:16
June 24, 2018
Desiree Linden, of Washington, Mich., wins the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon. (Charles Krupa/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
After becoming the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985 earlier this year, Desiree Linden is back in Boston, running a 10K road race that starts and finishes at Boston Common.

Earlier this week the city honored her by declaring June 20 "Des Linden Day." WBUR's Alex Ashlock spoke with Linden at City Hall.

This segment aired on June 24, 2018.

