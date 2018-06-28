Forecast: Showers Today, Heat Follows

The humidity increased overnight and now we see showers on the radar. Today will not be raining all the time, but there will be showers throughout the day and into the first part of the evening. There is a Red Sox game tonight and I think most of the rain will be over before the game begins.

Of course, the big weather story is the upcoming heat and humidity, which we haven't seen a lot of so far this summer. Amazingly, as we close out the month of June, it's generally been a fairly comfortable months without many of those real humid nights or super hot days.

The next seven days are going to feature temperatures above average and humidity which will be noticeable -- and at times oppressive. In these patterns, sea breezes often develop along the shoreline and keep temperatures cooler. So, if you want to avoid the heat you can choose to go into an air-conditioned building or head to the ocean where it's often going to be 10 degrees cooler than inland areas.

Friday's highs will approach 90, but stay in the 70s and 80s on Cape Cod and parts of Cape Ann. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

I expect temperatures tomorrow to get into the upper 80s and then many inland areas will be in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is likely to be the hottest of the next several days with spots away from the coast getting into the mid and even upper 90s. When you combine it with the humidity, it will feel like 100 degrees or more.

It does look like temperatures will fall back a little bit as we get toward July 4th with readings mainly in the mid-to-upper 80s but still with plenty of humidity. In other words, summer is definitely here.

Thursday: Muggy with a few showers, maybe some thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday Night: Showers end. Lows 64-69.

Friday: Sunshine returns and still muggy and warm. 80s to near 90; 70s Cape/Islands.

Saturday: Sunny and hot. Highs 90-95.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and moderately humid. Highs in the 90s inland, 70s to mid-80s at the beaches/Capes/Islands.

Monday: Sunshine and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.