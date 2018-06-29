These Little Leaguers Sure Have Some Big Takes On the Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry

It started with some simple questions for my 9-year-old nephew Henry Novick.

“When did you first start thinking about the Yankees versus the Red Sox?” I asked. “When do you remember learning about the rivalry?”

For most of the season, the Yankees and the Red Sox have owned two of the best records in baseball. They take the field Friday night in the Bronx for the start of a three-game series.

And I was curious to see how much Henry, who is a Little Leaguer, cared.

He considered the questions for a while, and then said, “I think I learned [about it] probably when I was 3, when I just started to learn how to listen to regular words and stuff — maybe 2.”

New York Yankees' manager Bill Virdon, left, and Darrell Johnson, manager of the Boston Red Sox, get together before their game in Boston, Sept. 9, 1974. At the time, the teams were tied for the lead in the American League East. (Frank C. Curtin/AP)

Sounds about right. Loyalty to the Red Sox usually gets passed down from generation to generation. So kids learn early. And like almost everything else in baseball, it’s about tradition.

But Major League Baseball is confronting a major problem: Its fan base is aging and its attendance is declining. What does that mean for Henry and his baseball-loving teammates? And can the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry be part of the solution?

I decided there’s only one way to find out: I needed to drive down to Connecticut for one of Henry’s Little League games.

With Henry and his teammates gathered in the outfield, I asked, “How many of you are Yankees fans?” Six kids raised their hands.

Then, I asked, “How many of you are Red Sox fans?”

As soon as I mentioned the Red Sox, the majority of the kids started booing. But they quieted down once their head coach Paul Schatz shouted, “No booing!” Three kids, including Henry, declared their allegiance to the Red Sox.

Henry and his teammates live near the dividing line between Red Sox fans and Yankees fans. That helps explain the Little Leaguers’ split loyalties.

But when the game started on a field near New Haven, everybody roots for each other. The ping of a well-hit ball had the Little Leaguers screaming.

“Home run, home run, home, home run,” they shouted. The boys could not contain their excitement. It’s youth baseball at its best.

Amid the general chaos, I wondered whether future generations will be this invested in baseball.

American League's Alex Rodriguez, left, of the New York Yankees, laughs with American League's David Ortiz, of the Boston Red Sox, after Rodriguez grounded out to end the first inning during the All-Star baseball game in San Francisco in 2007. (Eric Risberg/AP)

For two decades, the number of kids playing Little League baseball has been declining. And Nielsen numbers show that, of the major pro sports, baseball has the oldest fans. Half are 55 or older.

After the game, I tested the Little Leaguers' baseball knowledge and asked, “Who do think is going to win the American League this year?”

No surprise, some kids shouted for the Red Sox, while others shouted for the Yankees.

But here’s where they impressed me: The young Red Sox fans made their case by touting Red Sox ace Chris Sale. The young Yankees fans countered by chanting for Yankees ace Luis Severino.

These kids knew their stuff — and this is exactly what Major League Baseball wants to hear.

MLB and the players’ union have invested $30 million in youth baseball initiatives. It took a lot to sell a slow-paced, tradition-bound game in a high-speed, high-tech world.

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) tags New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton out at the plate on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning of a baseball game in New York on May 8. (Kathy Willens/AP)

But maybe there’s reason for optimism. Why? Because both the rivalry and the Little Leaguers offered an important reminder: Being tradition-bound isn’t a bad thing.

I’m talking about traditions inspired by baseball’s history and heroes and storied rivalries. Not getting caught up in statistics or debates about rule changes, or discussions of how slow play turns off young fans.

You’ve got to meet young players where they’re at.

And where exactly is that? Consider this: Henry and his teammates filled inevitable lulls in the action by cheering for their teammates. Throughout the game, they chanted things like, “Number, number, number … 8, 8, 8. Let’s go, number 8,” changing the number to match the jersey of the player at bat. They also passed a bag of candy down the bench. There's nothing like a little sugar high to sharpen your baseball skills.

But camaraderie and a bag of candy only get you so far.

That’s where the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry comes in.

The kids get it, and they want to be part of the tradition in their own 9-year-old way.

“When [the Yankees and Red Sox] play each other we make bets,” said Liam Oliver post-game. “I get to kick him if the Red Sox win. He gets to kick me if the Yankees win.”

Liam is one of Henry’s teammates and, clearly, a fellow Red Sox fan. His mouth was half full of chocolate-chip cookies. The same goes for the rest of his teammates.

They were all eating, laughing and talking Red Sox-Yankees.

Maybe there’s still hope for the next generation of baseball fans.